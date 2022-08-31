Divya Dutta on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: I get too attached every time Bappa comes home

Divya Dutta is thrilled for Ganesh Chaturthi this year and we wonder what’s different this time? She tells us exclusively, “Well, I’m celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in my new house, so that is going to be different this year. Rest, it is going to be the same; eco-friendly with lots of warmth. All the loved ones are coming again.” Also read: Divya Dutta says ‘it’s lovely to come back home to family’

Earlier this year, Divya shifted to a new address on Tenth avenue in the Juhu area of Mumbai with her family. But, is there any ritual that she will follow at her house as well? “No, I am not a very ritualistic person. I pray from the bottom of my heart. I think when you bring Bappa home and he leaves, the prayer that we do during the aarti, I like that.”

Divya is among the many Bollywood celebrities who celebrate the festive season with equal joy and faith. After spending Ganesh Chaturthi under strict norms in the last two years, Divya is looking forward to a more normal celebration this time. She added, “Things have been strange the past two years, and people really haven’t invited many. This year it is going to be just like old times with my family and friends.” And, what about the food menu? “The food at my house will always be what my mother decides. It’s always a typical Punjabi meal—channa, aloo ka sabji, puris, halwar and kheer, which you always find in prasad. It’s an open house. It's lovely to meet people you haven’t met for so many days; you definitely see them during Ganpati. I’m looking forward to that.”

When asked about fond memories from the season, Divya shared her same bitter-sweet feeling, “I get too attached every time Bappa comes home and then when he is leaving it’s heartbreaking. But what a fulfilling feeling! Coming home for just a short time, brings so many family and friends together. It’s one of my most favourite traditions.”

Bappa is vighnaharta. Speaking of trouble, Bollywood films are failing to bring audiences to the theaters. While Divya’s Maa touched the audience’s heart, Dhaakad couldn’t sustain at the box office. So, what are her thoughts about the situation, Divya said, “I think there are always phases in an industry. And, we always go through different set ups. Yes, films are not working, unfortunately, but I am sure very soon they will. Then, everyone will talk differently. As an actor, my thing is to always do my job well, In spite of everything, I have gotten good reviews both for Dhaakad and Maa. I can always be grateful for it, and will always do what with all my heart.”

