Divya Dutta: It’s lovely to come back home to family

Living with family is a blessing, feels Divya Dutta, who looks forward to coming home. The actor recently shifted into a bigger house with her brother and his family.

“Like Javed (Akhtar; writer) saab says, ‘Har ghar mein ek karma kam padta hai’, that’s what was the case with us. As I live with my brother and his family, and his kids were growing up, we all needed our own space. So we found this bigger space, which I am getting used to,” says the Ram Singh Charlie (2020) actor, who moved into a plush home in Juhu, adds she has mixed feelings about her new home as she misses her old house.

Excited that she has her personal and work space along with having her family with her, she remarks, “It’s lovely to come back home to family. And instead of shifting our stuff and then moving in, we have all shifted but our stuff hasn’t yet. Everyday, in between narrations and shoot, I bring a few suitcases to the new home (laughs),” she exclaims.

Dutta has a library and her own corner and a swing in every balcony. “Everyone loves the library as it s cosy little quaint place. I have had narration there. Due to the décor and colours, everyone feels like having a cuppa coffee and reading and writing ki motivation milti hai. We have swings in the kids room too which is done up in a fun way,” she says.

With her projects lined up back to back, Dutta reveals she might have as many as eight releases this year. “I have some really cool and exciting roles and then there are two web shows and shoot for five films lined up as well. Due to dates crunch, I think I might have to leave a film or so. Life mein badi bhaad daud hai par woh exicing bhi hai,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON