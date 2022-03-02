Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt's film remains strong, crosses 57 cr in five days

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt , has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari. It chronicles the journey of a real-life madam from Kamathipura, who rose to be one of the most powerful figures in Mumbai mafia. Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres last Friday. Also read: Alia Bhatt saved by photographer from being hit in face by branches during Gangubai Kathiawadi open bus tour. Watch

Gangubai Kathiawadi collected around ₹9.5 crore on Tuesday which would take the total collection of the film to over ₹57 crore. The film is expected to make it to the ₹100 crore club in a few days.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi is strong again on Tuesday as it collects 9-9.50 crore nett which will mean growth of around 10-15% on Tuesday'. The report further stated: “The main thing is the film will get to 100 crore nett plus at the very worst and that is a good result for the film which like Sooryavanshi suffered with long delays but waited for a green light for a theatrical result.”

On Tuesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the worldwide collections of the film in the first weekend. He tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadi #Overseas *Opening Weekend* total: $ 2.75 million [ ₹20.75 cr]."

Days after the film's release, Alia Bhatt continues to promote the film actively. She was seen promoting the film on a double-decker bus on Tuesday. She even brushed past a branch hanging from a tree and was saved by a photographer who alerted her in time.

Recently, Amul also dedicated a topical to the film. A cartoon was shown resembling Alia's onscreen character Gangubai sitting in her iconic pose whilst holding up three slices of bread in her hand. Amul shared the artwork on its Instagram handle along with the caption, "The success of Bollywood's new release, Gangubai Kathiawadi..." Her name was modified to 'Khalia Bhatter' in the topical.

