Gaslight Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan called 'irritating', film termed 'boring and slow, not engaging at all'

Sara Ali Khan-starrer Gaslight, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, walks the same path that has been taken by many whodunit movies that came before it, as per some Twitter users. After the film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, first reactions to the murder mystery are pouring in on social media. While a section of Twitter users called Gaslight 'boring and slow', others said a wheelchair-bound Sara Ali Khan 'became irritating to watch after 30 minutes'. Also read: Gaslight teaser featuring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh

Pavan Kirpalani's film starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey was released on Friday.

The psychological thriller features Sara Ali Khan as young woman, Meesha. When she arrives at her ancestral home, she realises that something terrible has happened to her father, but is unable to convince anyone else of the same. Chitrangda Singh stars as Sara's stepmother Rukmini in Gaslight. Vikrant Massey also features in the film as Sara's father's right hand man Kapil, along with Akshay Oberoi, Shishir Sharma and Rahul Dev.

While many on Twitter reviewed Gaslight, calling it predictable, very few seemed to like the movie. Some said that if you have seen enough whodunits, you can solve the mystery in only a few minutes. Others also reviewed Sara's performance. One Twitter user wrote, "Gaslight review: It was poor, it’s not engaging at all. Sara Ali Khan was unconvincing yet again, her open mouth doe-eyed expression wasn’t doing any favours for her. She became irritating to watch after 30 minutes. It was boring and slow." A person also tweeted, “What has happened to Sara Ali Khan? Why such trash movies? I think her career is over before it really took off!”

One more tweeted, "The writing of the film was wanting. The twists were enjoyable, but lacked depth. Only Chitrangda's character had layers, while Vikrant Massey and Sara's characters needed more backstory." Another tweet read, "The first half was a little slow and honestly could have been better, but the second half really took me by surprise!"

Sara was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re (2021). She has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak and Metro... In Dino lined up for release this year.

