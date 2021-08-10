Gauahar Khan denies being part of event with Varun Dhawan, threatens to sue: 'This is fraud'

Actor Gauahar Khan has denied false claims that she and actor Varun Dhawan would participate in their 'beer pong festival'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Gauahar tagged an advertisement of the event, scheduled to take place in Chandigarh.

The ad claimed that a 'meet and greet' with Gauahar Khan and Varun Dhawan has been organised. She wrote, "This is fraud ! I'm not going to any beer pong festival ! Be ready to be sued ! @warehousecafe.mohali @thewhiteorigin."

Last week, she supported the Lucknow cab driver after a video of a woman thrashing him went viral. Speaking to the paparazzi outside the airport, Gauahar had said, "He showed respect by not retaliating in a similar manner. It shows his upbringing. And that's the kind of men that all of India needs. And what that woman did... She took advantage of being a woman, and she crossed the limits of decency. I salute the man."

Recently, she had responded with a video to several 'nosey questions' that she has been facing. She answered to, "When will u have a baby ??" with "whenever Allah will ! Duh!!!" On being asked "why don't u live with your in laws?", she replied, "my husband and I chose what suits us !" On being asked, "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?", she said, "I've been working last 20 years, will work till I'm 80! In sha Allah."

In the video, she danced to The Magic Bomb by Hoàng Read as she responded to the questions. The clip started with "nosey questions I get as married/working female" and ended with a message of "live and let live". She had captioned the post, "Dropped the mic. Questions I Get Asked As trend. Also guess my location. Love the backdrop."

Meanwhile, fans saw Gauahar last in 14 Phere, directed by Devanshu Singh. The film also starred Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. Earlier, Gauahar was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, featuring actor Saif Ali Khan. She had also appeared as a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14, alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.