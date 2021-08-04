Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are in Belgrade, check out pics from their day out

Gauri Khan is in Serbia with her daughter Suhana Khan. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share pictures of them from their day out.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan posing in front of Church of Saint Sava.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan is in Serbia. She is joined by their daughter Suhana Khan as they explore the city of Belgrade together.

On Thursday, Gauri took to Instagram to share photos of herself and Suhana from the Church of Saint Sava. Gauri wore a white shirt, green shorts and a green jacket with white sneakers. Suhana opted for a co-ord set of pink crop top and a matching skirt. Both of them got their pictures clicked at the same spot.

Sharing the photos, Gauri wrote, "Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do # exploring new destinations." Suhana left heart emojis on the post.

Church of Saint Sava is a Serbian Orthodox church that was built in 1935. It is dedicated to Saint Sava, the founder of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Earlier last month, Gauri had also shared pictures she had clicked of Suhana as she posed by a swimming pool. "Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour," she captioned the post. Suhana also shared the same picture on her page and captioned it, "Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford." Shah Rukh left some rare comments on both the posts.

"Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture," he wrote on Suhana's post. On Gauri's post, he wrote, "Whatever colour you take the picture in and Suhana is in it, is our favourite colour."

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reveals Mahesh Bhatt’s compliment for The Family Man: ‘The audacity with which…’

Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991. They have three kids--sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana. Suhana is their middle child and is pursuing a course in film studies at Tisch School of Arts at the New York University. Aryan recently graduated from the University of Southern California. While Suhana wishes to be an actor, Aryan wants to be a filmmaker.

