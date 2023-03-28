Gauri Khan compares Karan Johar’s approval similar to 'getting an A-plus in exam': 'It means the most'

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has compared filmmaker Karan Johar's approval similar to 'getting an A-plus in an exam'. In a new interview, Gauri who designed Karan's house in Mumbai said that the home has been designed to reflect Karan's personality. (Also Read | Step inside Karan Johar's revamped Mumbai home by Gauri Khan)

Gauri Khan and Karan Johar’s friendship goes back several decades.

Last year in December, Gauri had shared a video on Instagram giving a peek inside Karan's renovated home. She had called the project one of her most cherished ones. Karan Johar had also showered praises on Gauri.

Speaking with Architectural Digest India, Karan now said, “I would highly recommend that if you have a friend who is an interior expert, you get them to design your home. Gauri gave this home so much love, it really shows in every corner.” Gauri responded by saying that Karan’s "approval means the most. It’s like getting an A-plus in an exam".

Talking about his terrace, Karan also said, "It’s such a vast space, and with no furniture around, the kids could run around and play. Every evening, once Roohi and Yash were done with virtual schooling, we would gather there for chai, and get in some family time.” Speaking about the house, Gauri said it was "designed to reflect who Karan is: glamorous, fun, and also a little over the top".

In the video, shared by Gauri in December 2022, Karan had said, "Welcome to my home Gauri, all because of you. Love it, love it. Can't wait to move in." Posting the clip on Instagram, Gauri captioned it, "One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @karanjohar." Reacting to the post, Karan said, "My home is all YOU!! Couldn’t have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you! (red heart emoji)."

Karan will make his comeback as a director after seven years with his next Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

