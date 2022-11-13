Gauri Khan stuns in silver gown, dances on stage with Manish Malhotra at Monaco wedding. Watch

Gauri Khan recently attended a wedding in Monaco with her industry friends like Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others. Now Manish has shared a video from the wedding where he and Gauri did a dance performance on stage. Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his first crush, said after meeting Gauri Khan at a party he thought: 'Ehi kudi leni hai'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Such fun times, Gauri Khan you are special." It shows Manish in a black sherwani, dancing hand in hand with Gauri to the romantic song, Tu Aake Dekh Le by King. Gauri looks stunning in a silver anarkali gown by the designer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gauri is an interior designer and entrepreneur and married to Shah Rukh Khan. The couple have three kids together: Aryan, 25, Suhana, 22 and AbRam, 9.

Earlier, many other guests at the wedding had shared pictures with Gauri. Karan Johar had also shared a picture from another ceremony at the Monaco wedding which showed her in a black gown. In the picture, Gauri and Karan were seen sitting around a round table, posing with Nitasha Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Manish Malhotra and others.

Gauri Khan also has a YouTube show named Dream Homes with Gauri Khan. She recently gave Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's terrace a makeover for which the brief was, 'A place that looks also fun, cause let's be honest we have to take a lot of pictures, you know Instagram and stuff'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about her new space done by Gauri, Katrina said on the show, “Wow, I just love the lighting. First of all the lighting is the most important thing in any space. This looks so cosy and so cute. And the trees, the greenery that she has done is just the thing that transforms this place.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON