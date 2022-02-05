Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Neelam and other 'Bollywood Wives' come together for lunch. See pics

Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, started her weekend with a lunch with her friends in Mumbai. Apart from Gauri, Farah Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Pooja Dadlani, and Tanaaz Bhatia got together at Sette Mara, St. Regis in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Bhavana shared a picture as all of them posed for the camera. In the photo, Gauri Khan wore a blue jacket over a black outfit as she tied her hair back. Bhavana opted for a beige top with matching pants.

Farah sported a black outfit, Neelam wore a red top with blue denims, Maheep opted for a grey top with denims and Seema wore an olive green sweater with dark blue denims.

In the picture, Gauri sat at a table with her friends. Sharing the picture, Bhavana wrote, "Fabulous lunch with my fabulous friends (black heart emojis) #settemara #middleeastern."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Farah shared the same picture and wrote, "Bollywood lunch with fabulous women..." She tagged her friends and also the restaurant. Posting the photo, Farah also added Cyndi Lauper' Girls Just Want To Have Fun song.

Farah shared the same picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seema also shared pictures from their get together. Posting a photo with Gauri, she wrote, '#ladydon'. She also tagged Gauri and added kissing face emojis.

Seema also shared pictures from their get together.

Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana are part of the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Pooja is the manager of Shah Rukh. Pooja also shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Brunch with my favourite bunch... the Bollywood wives are just as much fun off-screen... great food, great conversation and no gossip whatsoever."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Kapil Sharma recalls how 'Gauri bhabhi' reacted when he gatecrashed Shah Rukh Khan's house party in 'nikkar'

Meanwhile, the second season of Dharma Productions' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will feature on Netflix. Seema is Sohail Khan's wife, Maheep is Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Bhavana is Chunky Pandey's wife and Neelam is Samir Soni's wife.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON