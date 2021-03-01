Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here

Gauri Khan on Sunday shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan. The picture is from the London premiere of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's film's Raavan in 2010.

Sharing the picture as her Instagram Stories, Gauri simply wrote 'Flashback'. It showed her in a deep green dress with black animal print, carrying shimmery stole and a matching black clutch in her hand. Shah Rukh is seen in a black Jodhpuri suit.

Gauri Khan often shares throwback pictures with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh and Gauri form a formidable team and are easily a power couple in Bollywood. While Shah Rukh does not share too many pictures of them together, she occasionally does, with a particularly fondness of throwback pictures.

Around the New Year, she had shared another one of them while greeting fans for the year ahead. Sharing it, she had written: "FINALLY...2021 Happy new year." Their fans were of\delighted; one said: "Happy new year to my favorite power couple." Another fan dubbed them as "king and queen." "Superrr Hot Couple Forever, You Make the Best One. Happy 2021," a third said.

At another time, she had shared a picture from an IPL auction and had written: "We win @kkriders ...throwback pic Ipl auction 2000 something." On this picture too, fans dropped their messages. One called them "best couple of Bollywood" while another said "godbless you both."

In the early years of Shah Rukh's career in Mumbai, Gauri remained in the background. However, as her kids grew up, she has blossomed into a successful interior design and owns a production company of her own. She turned an author sometime back and wrote a book, titled My Life in Design, expected to come out this year.

Also read: Step inside Sumona Chakravarti's Scandinavian-inspired Mumbai home, where she's living alone for the first time

In a statement, Gauri had said, “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.”