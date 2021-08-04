Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh pose with newborn son Jovan for first time in new video

Actor Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh's son Jovan made his Instagram debut with a special video shared by his aunt, Bhavna Jasra. In the video, Bhavana was seen taking impressions of Jovan's feet for a memorable gift for the family.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Bhavna wrote, "Bhavna Jasra impresses yet another star baby & this time it’s none other than her sister Geeta Basra & jiju Bhajji’s second child. They were more than elated to receive this perfect gift from her!"

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcomed Jovan on July 10. They also have a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born in 2016. Making the announcement on Instagram, Geeta shared a video of a craddle with a onesie and a teddy bear resting on it.

She wrote with the video, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support.”

Geeta then shared a picture of Hinaya dressed in a pink frock with Jovan in her lap to announce his name. Hinaya gave her baby brother a kiss on his forehead.

In a recent interview, Geeta said that she had suffered two miscarriages before she got pregnant with Jovan. “The last two years have been traumatic for me no doubt but I held myself from breaking down. A woman's hormones after a miscarriage go up and down a lot, which, in turn, makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain her composure. I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen,” she told a leading daily.

When she got pregnant again, she made sure to take all precautions and even moved into his parents home for more care. “I decided to completely rest it out in the first trimester. I just took my vitamins and waited for the first three months to get over," she said.