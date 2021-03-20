Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Geeta Basra on her second pregnancy: I never wanted just one child. I always wanted my kids to have siblings
Geeta Basra on her second pregnancy: I never wanted just one child. I always wanted my kids to have siblings

She talks about becoming a mum for the second time, food cravings, preparing her daughter Hinayaa for the baby, and Harbhajan’s reaction and excitement.
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Being a celebrity parent, she is also aware that being in the spotlight is inevitable but Geeta Basra tries to protect her daughter as much as possible.

Geeta Basra has had a lot of wishes coming in since she put up the post announcing her second pregnancy. Sharing a post with a image of husband-cricketer Harbhajan Singh and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha and herself, Basra wrote, “Coming soon.. July 2021”.

Talking about becoming a mom a second time, she reveals, “It’s very different and this pregnancy has been very difficult. Hinaya’s was a smoother ride in terms of eating but this time, it is difficult to eat and I am not craving anything. I was really looking forward to indulging in some good food but maybe in the next couple of months, things change.”

The actor states that one can not be prepared enough. “You know what’s coming but you also tend to forget a lot of things. You know you will have to go through whole thing again, so it’s scary. It is overwhleming. During Hinaya’s time, I was in London all alone but with this pregnancy, I have a child to foucs on. Earlier, the attention was on me but now, Hinaya is the focus. Hinaya is excited and is looking forward to being a sister,” she says.

Was a second child always the plan? “Yes,” says Basra, adding, “I am not the person who wanted one child. A child needs a sibling, I feel. Of course, to each their own. I would love to have two kids.”

Being a celebrity parent, she is also aware that being in the spotlight is inevitable but Basra tries to protect her daughter as much as possible. “When we would be clicked at airports or people would ask us for autographs, Hinaya was curious but we didn’t give that too much attention. We want our kids to have a normal childhood, though she knows her dad plays cricket. When she gets clicked, she would hide her face as she is shy. We try to keep her away as much as possible.”

She adds that her husband, Harbhajan is looking forward and is excited about the baby and though she would have loved to go on a holiday before the baby is born, due to Covid-19, that would not be advisable.

