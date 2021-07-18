Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh was taking pics in delivery room during son's birth, reveals Hinaya's reaction

Former actor Geeta Basra and her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, welcomed their second child earlier this month. The couple, who already have a daughter named Hinaya, welcomed a baby boy on July 10. Although Geeta and Harbhajan are yet to reveal the name of the little one, the actor has shared her family's reaction to the baby boy’s birth.

In a recent interview, Geeta Basra said that Harbhajan Singh was by her side in the delivery room. She added that he took pictures as well, and was on cloud nine when the boy arrived.

Geeta made the revelation when a leading daily asked her if Harbhajan was in the delivery room with her. "Oh yes, right from the word 'Go'. He was taking pictures. He loves kids. He has played a lot with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's kids," she said. "He was on cloud nine immediately after seeing the baby. Since then, he has been so joyous that it is to be seen to be believed," Geeta added.

Asked about Hinaya's reaction, Geeta said, "Oh, she's constantly looking at her brother as if it's a toy and has become very responsible." She also added, "I'm sure Harbhajan would want his son to be a cricketer. Bhajji (as Harbhajan is fondly called) bowled so marvellously for India." Geeta also revealed that the couple has different nicknames for their son. While Geeta calls him 'Chottu', 'Harbhajan calls him Shera.'

Earlier this month, Harbhajan took to Instagram and shared the news of his son’s birth. "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support," he said, in a post. Soon after, Geeta shared a picture of a crib with a doll placed in it.