Geeta Basra was sceptical about dating Harbhajan Singh because she'd heard 'stories' about cricketers: 'Girls line up'

Former actor Geeta Basra has said that it wasn't easy being in a relationship with her now-husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She said that at the time, being in a high-profile relationship could spell doom for a woman's career.

In an interview, she said that there was a time when she was sceptical about getting too serious with Harbhajan, because of the rumours she'd heard about cricketers.

"Those days were very different. Being linked to someone was a very big thing. I remember a very big actress who got married in those days had to leave a film because that movie's producers were worried that she would soon become pregnant. On similar lines, I had got lots of offers after my debut film The Train but they never made a headway," she told a leading daily.

Geeta said that she had a tough time 'justifying' that she would not get married in the 'near future'. There was also a time, she said, when she began missing her family and had second thoughts about 'entering into a relationship with a cricketer because you get to hear many stories like they are flamboyant, have girlfriends and girls line up to meet them.'

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot in 2015. Their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha was born in 2016. They are expecting their second child. Talking about becoming a mom for the second time, she told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “It’s very different and this pregnancy has been very difficult. Hinaya’s was a smoother ride in terms of eating but this time, it is difficult to eat and I am not craving anything. I was really looking forward to indulging in some good food but maybe in the next couple of months, things change.”