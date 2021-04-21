Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Geeta Basra was sceptical about dating Harbhajan Singh because she'd heard 'stories' about cricketers: 'Girls line up'
bollywood

Geeta Basra was sceptical about dating Harbhajan Singh because she'd heard 'stories' about cricketers: 'Girls line up'

Geeta Basra has said that she was very sceptical about dating Harbhajan Singh because she'd heard stories about cricketers being 'flamboyant' and having many 'girlfriends'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra(Instagram)

Former actor Geeta Basra has said that it wasn't easy being in a relationship with her now-husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She said that at the time, being in a high-profile relationship could spell doom for a woman's career.

In an interview, she said that there was a time when she was sceptical about getting too serious with Harbhajan, because of the rumours she'd heard about cricketers.

"Those days were very different. Being linked to someone was a very big thing. I remember a very big actress who got married in those days had to leave a film because that movie's producers were worried that she would soon become pregnant. On similar lines, I had got lots of offers after my debut film The Train but they never made a headway," she told a leading daily.

Geeta said that she had a tough time 'justifying' that she would not get married in the 'near future'. There was also a time, she said, when she began missing her family and had second thoughts about 'entering into a relationship with a cricketer because you get to hear many stories like they are flamboyant, have girlfriends and girls line up to meet them.'

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha read out bizarre DMs

Abhishek recalls Amitabh asking Yash Chopra for a job during financial crunch

Kangana tweets against having third child, gets reminded about own two siblings

Arjun Rampal reveals who clicked his new photos as he recovers from Covid-19

Also read: Geeta Basra reveals why she never returned to acting after marrying Harbhajan Singh

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot in 2015. Their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha was born in 2016. They are expecting their second child. Talking about becoming a mom for the second time, she told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “It’s very different and this pregnancy has been very difficult. Hinaya’s was a smoother ride in terms of eating but this time, it is difficult to eat and I am not craving anything. I was really looking forward to indulging in some good food but maybe in the next couple of months, things change.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
geeta basra harbhajan singh

Related Stories

bollywood

Geeta Basra reveals why she never returned to acting after marrying Harbhajan Singh

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:46 PM IST
bollywood

Mom-to-be Geeta Basra makes rare public appearance, spotted outside Mumbai clinic, see pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 04:26 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP