Geeta Kapur pens heartfelt note for ‘mamma’ Farah Khan on Guru Purnima: 'Thanks for never letting me fall'

Choreographer Geeta Kapur on Wednesday shared a black-and-white picture on her Instagram handle. The photo featured filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan with Geeta, who shared the picture on the occasion of Guru Purnima and thanked Farah for being her mentor. Also Read: Farah Khan comforts crying Geeta Kapur with a hug, says ‘she is my daughter’. Watch

Sharing the picture, Geeta wrote, “Thank you for always holding my hand, thank you for never letting me fall, thank you for sharing your craft, thank you for selflessly honing my skills and graciously letting me fly. I love u forever @farahkhankunder there will never be another for me. Happy Guru Purnima Mamma. #guru #guide #mentor #love #maternal #mother #teacher." Farah Khan also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you Geeta Kapur.”

Geeta Kapur shares pic with Farah Khan.

Geeta Kapur started her journey in Bollywood after she joined Farah Khan’s dance troupe as a teenager. She later assisted her on films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na.

Last year, during a reality show, Geeta revealed why she calls Farah her mom. She said, “Whenever I used to go for any work, shoot or event, my mother used to travel with me. However, after I started working with her (Farah Khan), we had to travel abroad a lot and my mother couldn’t travel with me at that time. But Farah took care of me like a mother and I felt that maternal love and protection, since then I started calling her ‘mumma’ from my heart.”

Farah replied, “One time, at the airport, I was looking very pretty wearing these denim shorts and top. But she came in screaming ‘mummy, mummy’ from behind, leaving everyone shocked.”

Farah made her directorial debut in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty-starrer Main Hoon Na. She later directed films such as, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also hosted celebrity talk show Tere Mere Beach Mein. She later became a judge on the reality television series Indian Idol – first and second season – Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

