Super Dancer 4: Farah Khan comforts crying Geeta Kapur with a hug, says ‘she is my daughter’. Watch

Geeta Kapur got emotional on Sunday’s Teachers’ Day-special episode of Super Dancer 4, as the ‘super gurus’ thanked her for mentoring them and bowed down to her as a mark of respect. Farah Khan, who was Geeta’s mentor, comforted her with a hug.

The ‘super gurus’ said that Geeta was not just like a ‘maa (mother)’ to them on Super Dancer 4 but also off-camera, someone who guides them like a friend would. They all came on stage and bowed down to her, moving her to tears.

Farah, who was the special guest, said, “Geeta, you deserve all this love, all this respect and far more. Main iski maa hoon toh main isko sajda... Hum mein allowed nahi hai ki maa-baap sajda karein. Isliye main sirf hug dungi (I am her mother so I will not bow down to her because in our culture, parents are not allowed to bow down to their children. So I will just give her a hug).” +

An emotional Geeta said that all her achievements are because of Farah. “Honesty kaam ke baare mein agar maine kahin seekha hai toh sirf inse seekha hai (I have learnt how to be honest to my work from her). Maa, thank you for being the best guru in the world.”

Farah said, “Ab main guru nahi hoon yaar iski, yeh meri beti hai (I am not her guru, she is my daughter). I always say my first child is Geeta.”

Geeta started her career as a teenager by becoming a part of Farah’s troupe and assisted her as a choreographer on films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai and Main Hoon Na. She is currently seen as a judge on Super Dancer 4 alongside Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu.