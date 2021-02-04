Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Ritesh has now shared a glimpse of how Genelia surprised him with a special romantic dinner on the occasion.

Sharing a video to show off the romantic dinner setting, Riteish wrote on Instagram, "Surprise Anniversary Celebration by the Baiko @geneliad - this is just the beginning- the master surprise is @chefvikramjitroy who flew down specially from Delhi."

The video shows Genelia in a soft pink attire, standing with a wine glass in her hand. She proudly stands besides a dinner table arranged especially for a romantic evening. It is decorated with flowers and candles and has customised cards for both Riteish and Genelia and customised handkerchiefs. A chefs enters the frame and hands over the cards to them with their names written on them.

Genelia D'Souza shared a glimpse of the evening arrangement.

Genelia also posted a video of them enjoying the exquisite dinner. She wrote in caption, "Celebrating life quite literally with @riteishd .. Thank You @chefvikramjitroy for adding magic to our beautiful day with the most amazingly curated meal.. N @nandita_sachdev thank you for this one."

Earlier in the day, Riteish had shared a sweet post for Genelia to wish Genelia on the occasion. Sharing an unseen romantic picture of them from their post wedding ceremony, he wrote, “This is my resting place forever, I will live here, for this is the home I desired. Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad."

On the other hand, Genelia had shared a candid video to wish Riteish. It showed her repeatedly kissing him on his neck as he sat in a half-awaken state. She wrote in a note for him, "Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you, It’s got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you. There is no me without you.. I’m totally madly, crazy in love you. Happy Anniversary Love."

Riteish and Genelia had fallen in love on the sets of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. They are now parents to two sons: Riaan and Rahyl.

