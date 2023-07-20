Genelia D'Souza recalls being told ‘Bollywood dropouts' do South films; reveals not in touch with Allu Arjun, Jr NTR

Genelia D'Souza recently talked about how times have changed in the industry as actors are marking their debut in South cinema. She said she was once told that those who cannot make a mark in Bollywood, star in South films. Talking about it, Genelia called herself an outsider in the industry. Also read: Genelia Deshmukh on whether Riteish Deshmukh made her quit films after marriage

Genelia made her acting debut with the Hindi film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. She later appeared in her first Tamil film, Boys and Telegu film Satyam, in the same year. She has worked with several big names in the South cinema.

Genelia on Allu Arjun and Jr NTR

Genelia in an interview was asked if she is in touch with her co-stars like Allu Arjun and Jr NTR. While she revealed that she is no more in touch with them, she added that they tend to pick up from where they left off when meeting in real life.

Genelia on South vs North cinema

Genelia told Siddharth Kannan, “It's really good to see India is no more regional cinema--South, North, Punjabi or Marathi cinema. It's a blanket of Indian cinema.” She said while Allu Arjun and Jr NTR were already stars, she was an outsider. “In the South, they have a very loyal fan base. They come from a legacy of films. I, on the other hand, was an outsider in two films. But, when I did South films then they used to say that Bollywood dropouts go to the South, at that point in time.”

“I had loved the South so much that I had done so much of work. I fell in love with my work because of the South," Genelia added. She also said, “Times have changed and rightly so” when the host pointed out how celebs from Bollywood are now marking their debut in the South film industry.

Genelia was last seen in Ved with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. It marked her Marathi debut in a full-length role. She will be seen in Jio Cinema's Trial Period. She also has Kireeti Reddy's upcoming film, Junior, in the pipeline.

