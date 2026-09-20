...
...
Next Story

‘Ghoom ke chamaat maro’: Salman Khan slams paparazzi for clicking from behind, asks actors to take a stand

Salman Khan spoke out against those clicking actors from behind, stating that even his niece has fallen prey to this. Here's what he said.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026, 10:07:48 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 20 was filled with drama as host Salman Khan spoke about everything from trolls to female actors being made to feel uncomfortable. He slammed the paparazzi who clicked photos of actors from behind and asked their followers to guess who they were. He also urged actors to take a stand against it if they ever found themselves in the situation. (Also Read: ‘All this cause they dared to disrespect Katrina Kaif’: Internet loves Salman Khan for speaking out against trolls)

Salman Khan says niece was clicked from behind

Salman Khan warned photographers against making actors uncomfortable. (AFP)
Salman Khan warned photographers against making actors uncomfortable. (AFP)

In the episode, Salman called out those clicking famous personalities from behind, saying, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that, Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”

Asks actors to take a stand

Deep Dive

What did Salman Khan say about paparazzi clicking actors from behind?

Salman Khan criticized paparazzi for taking photos of actors from behind, stating that it makes many uncomfortable and urged those affected to take a stand.

Why did Salman Khan defend Katrina Kaif during Bigg Boss 20?

He defended Katrina Kaif against trolls commenting on her postpartum body, emphasizing that weight gain after pregnancy is normal and she should be allowed time with her family.

How have other celebrities reacted to the issue of paparazzi disrespecting female actors?

Celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Khan have publicly protested against paparazzi taking disrespectful shots of female actors from behind.
Powered ByAsk HT

The actor continued to slam this behaviour and even warned those posting videos like this, “What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Aur pata chal gaya mujhe ki kaun hai toh phir toh (Once I find out who they are)...”

Actors who protested against such videos

Numerous celebrities have called out the tendency to click female actors from behind and publicly slammed the practice. Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Khan are among the celebrities who have publicly called out photographers at events. Sonakshi Sinha supported their stance in the past.

Janhvi Kapoor also spoke out against this, asking the paparazzi not to click her from behind. She stated later on that they heeded her and stopped doing it. Celebrities such as Palak Tiwari, Zareen Khan, and Manushi Chhillar have also raised concerns over this practice.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

salman khanbigg boss
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/‘Ghoom ke chamaat maro’: Salman Khan slams paparazzi for clicking from behind, asks actors to take a stand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks