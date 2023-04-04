Gigi Hadid removes post defending Varun Dhawan, Reddit claims it was PR cleanup: 'If this thing were to blow up...'

American model Gigi Hadid was one of the guests at the NMACC gala held in Mumbai this weekend. During an event, Varun Dhawan called Gigi Hadid on stage, swirled her around and planted a kiss on her cheek. But after being slammed for doing the same, Varun had called it a ‘planned’ gimmick and Gigi defended him saying that she got to fulfil her ‘Bollywood dreams'. However, she deleted that particular Instagram Stories hours before it could automatically disappear from her Instagram. Also read: Gigi Hadid gives Varun Dhawan a shoutout, puts rumours to rest as 'uncomfortable' video goes viral

Varun Dhawan lifted Gigi Hadid and kissed her during the NMACC gala.

This has not gone down well with some, who shared their views about it on Reddit. Most have them have called it a ‘PR cleanup’ to save Varun's image and the stakes involved at the star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. One of the many pointed out on Reddit, “Her other Instagram Stories (including the one calling Karn Johar a legend) are still up. She has deleted JUST this one.”

Soon after, many claimed it was a PR cleanup in the first place. A Reddit user wrote, “She'll unfollow Varun too after this event's hype dies down completely. Give and take a week or two for this to happen. She didn't want her India experience to get bad PR so defended Varun for his kiss stunt and dropped a story. Once the agenda is over, she'll unfollow and go on her way.” Another wrote on Monday, "You’re right because Varun shared on Twitter at around 11am IST and Gigi posted only after that the ‘Making my Bollywood dreams come true’ IG story (Instagram Stories). Story should ideally, still be there. I knew it was a PR clean up. I mean, why would she follow VD (Varun Dhawan) and not SRK (Shah Rukh Khan). She’s literally posted only Ash (Aishwarya Rai) and SRK on her main post. There’s tea, but their (Ambani) PR will sanitise it.

One more Reddit user wrote, “This could have turned into a massive PR disaster, primarily for the Ambanis and in turn India. (Varun would have been the fall guy nonetheless, but this PR clean up is less about him). Whatever money (HUGE), time, effort of this event and the hoopla, would all be gone to waste in a second, if this thing were to blow up. You literally had editors of every global publication/celebs and IG royalty with followers in millions, invited here and this is all they would land up writing/posting about. The press would make it a circus.”

Many also claimed Gigi coming on stage for a moment could have been pre-planned but not the entire episode of Varun kissing her. A Reddit user wrote, "Why do I feel like this is a PR clean up is because 1) Bollywood dreams sounds like a very indian thing to say and it just seemed like a script given script followed sort of thing. 2) who comes and says me picking up a girl, 360 degree rotation and she wanting to run away from me was all preplanned? if its pre-planned her body language should be at least 10 percent like she is into it right? May be the plan was Gigi coming on stage (like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt) but not the acrobatics and kiss she was subjected to… its also a relief that there wasn't any wardrobe malfunction."

One more added, “Varun Dhawan lifting up Gigi Hadid, twirling her and kissing her cheek WITHOUT HER CONSENT is the most embarrassing and pathetic thing. What’s worse is – his PR team and him (who can’t spell basic words) trying to make it seem like it was pre-planned. I knew the entire Gigi story was just damage control/cover up on his or PR request which clearly backfired on her deleting it!"

