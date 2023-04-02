Gigi Hadid gives Varun Dhawan a shoutout, puts rumours to rest as 'uncomfortable' video goes viral

Looks like Gigi Hadid was not made uncomfortable by Varun Dhawan after all. A video of the two from the second day of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre went viral on Sunday. It showed the actor pulling up the supermodel on stage and spinning her around in his arms before sending her off with a kiss. Many believed Gigi looked uncomfortable during the whole episode. (Also read: Varun Dhawan spins Gigi Hadid around on stage, fans call it ‘embarrassing’: 'She's not coming back soon') In this picture taken on April 1, 2023, US model Gigi Hadid poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Now, Gigi has put all speculations to rest and shared the same video--originally shared by designer Prabal Gurung--with Varun on Instagram. She wrote with it, “Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dreams come true.” Looks like all is indeed well between the two.

Gigi Hadid's story.

In videos going viral online, Varun can be seen performing when he helps American supermodel Gigi walk on the stage and then lifts her in his arms. The model appeared to be surprised but then did a few steps as the actor was spinning her around and later even gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Earlier on Sunday, even Varun clarified that it was all pre-planned. "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning (sic)," Varun wrote in a tweet.

He was responding to one of the social media users who labelled the act "disgusting". "If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an 'elite' crowd, guys like Varun dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fUn. Disgusting (sic)" the tweet, which was later deleted, read.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.

