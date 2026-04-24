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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection day 1: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr film earns just 25 lakh, sees empty halls

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection day 1: Medha Shankr and Avinash Tiwary's rom-com has seen one of the worst starts for a mainstream Bollywood film.

Apr 24, 2026 10:07 pm IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection day 1: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s rom-com, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, was always going to be in an uphill battle at the ticket window, given the lukewarm buzz around its release. However, nobody thought just how dismal a start the film would get once it was released. The sequel arrived in theatres on Friday and saw empty shows across India, with occupancy barely touching 7% throughout the day. This led the film to register one of the lowest openings of any mainstream Bollywood film this year.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office update

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection day 1: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the rom-com.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 opened on a sad note on Friday, with just over 1,000 shows across India. Despite the limited release, its occupancy remained low throughout the day. According to Sacnilk, the morning shows registered occupancy of just 3.7%, which rose to around 5% in the afternoon. The trade portal reported that the film earned only 25 lakh net on its opening day, a very low figure.

Avinash Tiwary’s Laila Majnu, which was a flop upon its original release, had also earned more ( 30 lakh) in its opening day when it released in 2018. In contrast, Medha Shankr’s previous release - 12th Fail - had managed an opening of 1.10 crore domestically in 2024. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film then grew exponentially through word of mouth, becoming a box-office success.

Can Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 recover?

 
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