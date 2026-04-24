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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr go through the motions in an occasionally funny rom-com

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 review: It feels less like a story that evolves and more like one that circles back to where it began. 

Apr 24, 2026 02:17 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Director: Prasshant Jha

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey

Rating: ★★⯪

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 review: Medha Shankr and Avinash Tiwary in a still from the film.

It’s a curious thing, how rom-coms often feel like the same wine poured into different glasses. The beats are familiar, the turns expected, and yet, they remain a staple of the Indian film industry. Watching Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, a film that rarely strays from the predictable, one is reminded of countless others that have walked the exact path. And still, the question lingers: does that familiarity take away from this experience?

Interestingly, the original Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) had skipped theatres for a direct-to-OTT release, with Yami Gautam Dhar and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The sequel opting for a theatrical run suggests the first film delivered numbers strong enough for the makers to double down, making this follow-up written and directed by Prasshant Jha, something of an anomaly.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 story

This time, the story centres on the feisty Ginny (Medha Shankr) and the more reserved Sunny (Avinash Tiwary), two individuals on the cusp of marriage. Urged by their parents, both choose to gloss over parts of their past to present a more agreeable version of themselves. The wedding goes through, but what happens when the truth surfaces after marriage? That forms the crux of the film.

What does work, then, are some light-hearted moments, more of them in the second half. The chemistry between Avinash and Medha is passable. Avinash seems more at ease in this setup, while Medha’s character required a bit more spark. Nonetheless, the two play their parts sincerely. Sudhir Pande as Sunny’s father and Vishwanath Chatterjee as his brother add the much-needed humour. The dialogues, by Prasshant himself, are good.

In conclusion

By the time it wraps up, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 feels less like a story that evolves and more like one that circles back to where it began. Its biggest limitation isn’t predictability, but the dated lens through which it views its characters. And yet, there are fleeting stretches where the film is easy to watch, almost in spite of itself. You don’t walk out moved or surprised, but not entirely disengaged either, which, for a film this familiar, is perhaps its saving grace.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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