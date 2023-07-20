Want a glimpse inside Shah Rukh Khan's grand Mumbai house Mannat? Don't miss this post from Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan has shared a new photo of a space she has designed at Mannat, her family home, where she lives with actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan and their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and gave a glimpse inside her lavish home in Mumbai. She looked glamorous as she posed in the space decorated with a vintage console table, paintings and interesting light fixtures. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan on meeting expensive designer for renovating Mannat

Gauri Khan's post

Gauri Khan looks glamorous as she poses near a vintage console table at her home Mannat.

The interior designer and film producer was in a denim jacket and matching blue jeans as she posed near a staircase inside her famous Mumbai home, Mannat, which she has designed herself. The console table next to her had silver jugs and a tray, along with other decor items. The picture Gauri shared also showed the wooden flooring in the space.

She wrote along with the photo, which is from a recent photoshoot for her coffee table book My Life In Design, which was released earlier this year in India, “A home is a place we can truly be ourselves… and how it is designed speaks volumes . To know about my thoughts on design, pick up my coffee table book My Life In Design…”

Reactions to Gauri's photo

Actor Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, "So lovely..." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a bunch of emojis in the comments section of Gauri's post. One fan wrote about Gauri and Mannat, "Very beautiful." Another praised Gauri's look, writing, “Once Shah Rukh said 'Our family ages backward'. And your family is proving this (heart emoji). You look so young Gauri.”

Gauri designed Mannat

In May this year, Shah Rukh Khan had accompanied Gauri Khan for the launch of her book, My Life in Design, in Mumbai. He spoke about how they renovated Mannat. He had said, “It was way beyond (our budget). But we managed to buy (Mannat) which was worthy. It was quite debilitated, kind of broken and then we didn't have money to furnish it. Of course, we called one designer. The lunch that he served us telling us how he designed the house was way more than the salary I won in a month. We were like - this guy is going to charge a lot. So how do we do this house now, we bought it but what do we do with it.”

He added that then he turned to Gauri and asked her to decorate the house since she was the one with 'artistic talent'. The couple then went on to buy things for the house over time. “Once we had little money, we bought leather fur sofas,” he had said.

Gauri Khan's work

Gauri is an interior decorator and owns Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. In addition to decorating spaces for several Bollywood A-listers such as Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and many others, Gauri has also designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She has also authored a book titled My Life In Design.

