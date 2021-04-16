Gobar: Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Roy Kapur join hands to produce comedy

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Roy Kapur will produce an upcoming comedy-drama called Gobar. The actor made the announcement on Friday.

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star took to Twitter and shared a picture featuring him, Siddharth and filmmaker Sabal Shekhawat as he announced the team of his upcoming venture.

The forthcoming film will be directed by ad filmmaker Sabal Shekhawat. It has been written by Sabal and Sambhit Mishra.

Making the announcement, Ajay wrote, "Joining forces with @roykapurfilms to bring you an aMOOsing story from the heartland of India - GOBAR! #SiddharthRoyKapur #SabalShekhawat #SambitMishra @Meena_Iyer@KumarMangat@malvika25."





Set in the cow belt of India during the 1990s, Gobar will be a satire inspired by true events that transpire when an idiosyncratic animal-loving veterinary doctor chances upon a tangled web of corruption in his state hospital. The film is a one-of-a-kind comedy themed on one man's bumbling but brave journey to stand up against corruption.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "Gobar is a story that chronicles the seemingly pointless but ultimately heroic journey of a simple citizen who deals with corruption in a way that will bring on many laughs, much adventure, and ultimately a simple message about the power of the common man. What makes the film entertaining and unique is that it is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power."

Gobar, produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, will go on the floors at the end of the year. The casting for the male lead of the comedy-drama is currently on.

