Golmaal 5 release date: Rohit Shetty announces when Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar-led comedy will hit the theatres

Rohit Shetty is ready to bring the madness back, with the Golmaal gang returning to the big screen after nearly a decade. The fifth instalment of the much-loved comedy franchise is officially on its way, giving fans a fresh reason to look forward to another round of chaos, laughter and familiar faces. Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, along with Akshay Kumar, the film finally has a release date.

When is Golmaal 5 releasing

Golmaal 5 release date revealed: Ajay Devgn returns with Akshay Kumar as Rohit Shetty sets January 2027 release.

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Rohit Shetty announced the release date on social media on Saturday, confirming that Golmaal 5 will hit theatres on January 8, 2027. Along with the announcement, the makers dropped a teaser, signalling the franchise's return with more chaos, comedy, and the familiar Golmaal madness.

Sharing the release date, the director wrote, “LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE ❤️❤️❤️ 8TH JAN 2027 🙏.”

The makers also announced the film with the message, “2027 is all set to begin with fun, laughter and a whole lot of Golmaal! Get ready for the madness as Golmaal 5 arrives in cinemas on 8th January 2027! New year. New madness. Same Golmaal!”

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The Golmaal gang reunites

{{^usCountry}} Golmaal 5 is bringing back several familiar faces from the comedy franchise, giving the fifth instalment a strong dose of nostalgia. Ajay Devgn will return as Gopal, alongside Arshad Warsi as Madhav, Tusshar Kapoor as Lucky, Kunal Kemmu as Laxman and Shreyas Talpade, who is also reprising his role in the franchise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Golmaal 5 is bringing back several familiar faces from the comedy franchise, giving the fifth instalment a strong dose of nostalgia. Ajay Devgn will return as Gopal, alongside Arshad Warsi as Madhav, Tusshar Kapoor as Lucky, Kunal Kemmu as Laxman and Shreyas Talpade, who is also reprising his role in the franchise. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding to the reunion is Sharman Joshi, who is returning to Golmaal after nearly two decades. He was part of the original Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006, where he played Laxman, but did not return for the sequels that followed.

The film is also expanding its cast with a major new entrant. Akshay Kumar is joining the Golmaal universe for the first time, with Rohit Shetty announcing his casting on the actor's birthday in March 2026. Details about Akshay's role are still being kept under wraps. However, reports have claimed that the actor could be seen playing the antagonist in the film, setting up a new dynamic for the returning Golmaal gang.

Golmaal 5 shoot is complete

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Golmaal 5 has been in production through 2026, with the shoot kicking off in Ooty in April. The makers announced the start of filming with a video that showed the cast travelling through the hill station, giving fans an early glimpse of the reunited team.

By August, reports suggested that the film's dialogue portions had been wrapped, with two songs, including the title track, still to be filmed. Tusshar Kapoor had completed his individual schedule back in May and shared a selfie from the sets to mark the wrap. He wrote, “#Schedulewrapselfie #golmaal5 79 days of hard work, passion, day-night shoots, power naps and holidays! Lekin picture Abhi baaki hai!”.

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20 years of Golmaal

The release of Golmaal 5 also comes at an important point in the franchise’s journey. The first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, hit theatres in 2006 and introduced audiences to Rohit Shetty’s signature style of loud, chaotic and ensemble-driven comedy.

Two decades later, Golmaal has grown into one of the most recognisable comedy franchises in Hindi cinema, with a loyal audience returning for each new instalment. Reflecting on the franchise’s 20-year journey, Rohit had earlier said, "20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work".

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About Golmaal 5

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with T-Series, Golmaal 5 is set to release in theatres on January 8, 2027.