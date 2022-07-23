Good Bye first look: Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta channel happy family vibes in Vikas Bahl film

The producers of the upcoming family drama Good Bye unveiled the first look of the film on Saturday. In a picture shared by the film’s team, the stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta are seen sitting in a living room apparently in front of the TV, totally channelling happy family vibes. Fans have responded positively to the first look. The film marks among the first few Bollywood forays for Rashmika, an established name in the Telugu film industry. Also read: Amitabh shares BTS pic with Rashmika with Pushpa reference, see her response

The picture shows Amitabh and Rashmika Mandanna dressed in sweatshirts sitting next to each other on a couch as he passes a bowl of popcorn to her. Other actors are sitting on the floor around them, watching away from the camera, seemingly towards a TV set. The setting is of a living room and the tricolour face paint on some of the actors implies they may be watching a sporting event on the TV.

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, the film will be released on October 7. The makers describe it as ‘a heartwarming story on life, family and relationships’.

Fans commented that they were happy to see Rashmika’s rise. “Good to see how far Rashmika has come, sharing space with Mr Bachchan,” read one tweet. Another fan wrote, “This looks light, fun and interesting, very different from the kind of films out today.” Many fans said they were glad to see Neena Gupta at the front and centre of films nowadays.

Apart from Good Bye, Rashmika is working in two other Hindi films – Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, which will mark her Bollywood debut. She will also reprise her role of Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to last year’s blockbuster Telugu hit Pushpa: The Rise. The Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil-starrer will be released in December 2022.

