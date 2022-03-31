Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS pic with Rashmika Mandanna with Pushpa reference, she responds with 'jhukega nahi'

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture from his upcoming film Goodbye, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The veteran actor posted the picture with a reference to Rashmika's recent south blockbuster Pushpa. Rashmika, who shares screen space with the veteran for the first time in the movie, replied to the post with a popular line from the film. Also read: Vijay-Rashmika spotted together, fan compares rumoured couple to Alia-Ranbir

Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote: “Pushpa (sic).” The picture showed Amitabh and Rashmika in conversation with someone whose back is turned towards the camera.

Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the lead roles. The film was a massive hit at the box office, earning over ₹300 crores. The Hindi version alone grossed over ₹100 crore. It was at one point of time the highest-grossing Indian film post-pandemic.

Replying to the post, Rashmika wrote in comments “Sir hum #jhukeganahi (We will not bow).” In Pushpa, Allu Arjun uses the line, ‘Jhukega nahi’, which has become a popular catchphrase on social media since the film’s release. So many people have made reels on Instagram mimicking the line from the movie.

In Pushpa, Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler. Rashmika was seen playing a character called Srivalli, Pushpa's love interest. Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

The producers have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas in December 2022. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. Rashmika will also reprise her role in the sequel.

But before that, the actor has her first two Hindi films. She will make her Bollywood debut with the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu, which releases in June. This will be followed by Goodbye, where she shares screen space with Amitabh and Neena Gupta.

