Goodbye song Jaikal Mahakal: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna are heartbroken, recall old times. Watch

Goodbye’s first song, titled Jaikal Mahakal, was released by film’s makers and cast on Tuesday. In the song Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, along with their family, bid their final goodbye to Neena Gupta's character. Despite their differences, Amitabh and his daughter and sons get together as they face the tragedy as a family. Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Ekta Kapoor, is set to be released in theatres on October 7. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's traditional dad fights his modern kids over wife's cremation in Goodbye trailer

The song Jaikal Mahakal shows Amitabh Bachchan immersing the ashes of his late wife, played by Neena Gupta, as his family, including daughter Rashmika Mandanna and son Pavail Gulati, sees her one last time before the cremation. Rashmika and Amitabh are seen remembering their old times with Neena throughout the song. Sunil Grover was also seen in the music video. Jaikal Mahakal has been sung by Amit Trivedi and Suhas Sawant, and Amit Trivedi has composed the music. The lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire. Rashmika Mandanna shared the song on Instagram, and wrote: "Like I said anything else I say for this, will not do justice for this music."

Goodbye trailer was released on September 6. It showed the story of the Bhalla family trying to come to terms with the death of a beloved family member played by Neena. While her husband (Amitabh) wishes to cremate her in a traditional manner, their daughter (Rashmika) questions all the archaic practices. Her brothers are no different. One says he is stuck in Dubai, ordering a butter chicken feast and another refuses to shave his head for the final rituals.

Earlier speaking about the film in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pavail Gulati said, “It is directed by Vikas Behl and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a family entertainer and has lots of drama and comedy. It is about a family which is going through something. Amit Trivedi has given the music. I am dying for its trailer to be out. I am attempting comedy for the first time. I was so nervous before doing it but once I entered it, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

