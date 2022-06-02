Govinda, Chunky Pandey run into each other in Mumbai, share a hug. Fans ask if Aankhen 2 is on cards. Watch

Actors Chunky Pandey and Govinda were spotted together in Mumbai. A paparazzo account shared a video in which the duo is seen hugging each other. Many fans recalled their 1993 film Aankhen, in which they played brothers Munnu and Bunnu. Also Read: Ananya Panday sings lullaby for baby sister Rysa Panday in this throwback video, fans call them 'cuties'.

In the video shared by the paparazzo account, Chunky and Govinda are seen hugging each other. They reportedly came together for a project shoot. The duo later posed for photos, after which Govinda rushed to his vanity van, followed by Chunky.

One fan commented, “They are iconic.” One fan joked, “Definitely cred ka ad hoga (It must be Cred's ad).” While one asked, “Aankhen 2 aayegi kya (Is Aankhen 2 on cards)?” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video.

Aankhen was released in 1993, and was directed by David Dhawan. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1993. Aankhen was later remade in Telugu as Pokiri Raja (1995).

In a 2019 interview with Pinkvilla, Chunky compared Govinda's success to Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "He has ruled it. There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan was giving all those big hits and then Govinda was also giving hits along with him. He has ruled it since like 1991, from say Shola Aur Shabnam till mid-2000s, from there he hasn’t looked back I think. He has had the greatest run. He has enjoyed great superstardom. He has got his dues. But we want to see him more. To stand up against Amitabh Bachchan in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, you need to be a good actor to be able to do that. I am a Big B fan. I have learnt so much from Govinda.”

He added, “I would love Aankhen 2 to happen. I would have Govinda and I play these two brothers and having kids who can take it forward. It would be a great combination.”

