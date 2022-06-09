Govinda reacts to allegations of him being ‘unprofessional’: 'Realised that people are turning against me'

Actor Govinda ruled the industry back in the 80s and 90s. After giving several hits, Govinda took a break from acting in the early 2000s and joined politics for a while. There were several reports that claimed that the actor lost some projects due to his unprofessional behaviour. In a new interview, Govinda talked about these claims and told his side of the story. Also Read: When Govinda couldn’t afford groceries, broke down due to humiliation: ‘My mother started crying and I cried with her’

In 2017, there were reports that claimed Govinda's cameo was dropped from Anurag Basu's film Jagga Jasoos due to unprofessional behaviour. Govinda later fumed about his removal in a series of tweets in July 2017. Later, it was reported that filmmaker David Dhawan, who made many films featuring Govinda, said that he doesn't want to work with him anymore.

In a new interview with Maniesh Paul, when Govinda was asked about how producers and directors accused him of being unprofessional and tardy, he said, “When you’re successful, there are many who’ll try to pull you down. When I was at the peak for 14-15 years, when everything was going in my favour, nobody raised these issued. This is the film industry, people change with time, and so do equations. I was at the top for 14 years, there was no planning. But when I realised that people were turning against me, I couldn’t do anything about it. People who grow up with astrology, numerology, vastu shastra… They don’t pay attention to these puny people. It’s too small a factor to look at. Mountains crumble too."

Govinda made his film debut with Love 86, which was a huge hit. Riding on that success, he signed several movies. In the first four years after Love 86's release, he starred in 40 films. He established himself as a leading star of the 80s and 90s, with hits such as Ilzaam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Hero No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Haseena Maan Jaayegi to his credit. He won acclaim for his comic timing and dance moves.

