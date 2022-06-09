Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govinda replies to Krushna Abhishek emotional apology: 'Let the love be seen off-camera too'
Govinda replies to Krushna Abhishek emotional apology: 'Let the love be seen off-camera too'

Actor Govinda has now replied to his nephew Krushna Abhishek's plea to forgive him. Replying to it, Govinda has said that he should show this love ‘off-camera’. 
Govinda is Krushna Abhishek’s uncle.
Published on Jun 09, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Last month, actor Krushna Abhishek emotionally said that his statements are twisted by media and that he really misses his uncle Govinda. Now, Govinda has responded to Krushna's apology and said ‘let this love also be seen off-camera’. Krushna is Govinda's late sister Padma's son.  Also Read: Krushna Abhishek tears up, says he misses Govinda a lot: ‘I want my babies to play with him’

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's strained relationship with Krushna dates back to 2016. Later, in 2018, Sunita got offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita felt that the post was a dig at Govinda. After this incident, Krushna and Govinda have often talked about their strained relationship on various platforms.

Govinda recently appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast, when asked about his relationship with Krushna, he said, “He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me," When Maniesh told him that Krushna was really apologetic when he talked about Govinda, he replied, "Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well brought-up boy, that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers, and that there is a limit to being used.”

Govinda's reply comes almost a month after Krushna appeared on Maniesh's podcast. During the interaction, Krushna was asked about the feud between him and his uncle Govinda, as well as the reason behind it. He replied, “Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media. Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear in social media. The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that.”

