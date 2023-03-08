Govinda, wife Sunita talk about fallout with Krushna Abhishek and Arti, regret 'taking care of them'

In an interview last year, Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh had opened up on how their uncle Govinda supported them when they were struggling financially, while growing up. In a recent interview, Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja opened up on his fallout with nephew-actor Krushna and niece-actor Aarti. While Govinda said he did not wish to discuss family matters through the media, wife Sunita was upset with Krushna and Arti for their statements about Govinda. Also read: Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh reveal how Govinda helped them during hard times

Krushna and Arti are the children of Govinda’s sister Padma. The two grew up in Lucknow, when Govinda became a well-known actor in Hindi films. It was only much later that Krushna moved to Mumbai as well to become an actor and Arti followed suit a few years later.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sunita said Krushna and Arti had not been truthful, when they spoke about Govinda giving Krushna ₹2000 per month as allowance during his early days in Mumbai. Sunita said she was 'irritated' when asked about Krushna and Aarti. "Please don’t ask about them. Because whatever they spoke on your show was not the truth, that’s why I am getting irritated. He will never say anything to them. Now I repent that why did I take care of them... Why did they lie that Govinda gave us just ₹2000. He (Govinda) did not help us, so when they say so it's fine with you (Sunita asked Govinda). That’s not right. He went to Maniesh Paul’s show too. When they don’t care about talking in media and all then I don’t know why you (Govinda) are so much bothered.”

Govinda then said, "Ghar pariwar ki baatein media ke through discuss nahi ho toh woh zyada acha hota hai (I think that each man has his own nature, but we should never discuss family matters through the media). At that time my mother used to decide about everyone. I don’t know what they have been told as they were small. So what stories were put forward to them. It so happens that when you are taking a lot of care of people others take credit for it. But the one who is doing everything feels I am doing good to others. Their father was a very nice person and their mother was my favourite sister so I do not get into any arguments with them. If you are not praising me than I thank you so much. The truth will be out one day.)"

Krushna and actor-wife Kashmera Shah have had differences with Govinda and wife Sunita since long, though they did have brief reunions on occasions. During his stint on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna had even skipped episodes that had Govinda as a guest. Several years ago, Kashmera's tweet about ‘people who dance for money’ had offended Sunita, who thought it was aimed at Govinda.

