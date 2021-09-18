Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacts to nephew Vinay Anand's praise: 'At least one of them realised'

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has showered praises on their nephew, actor Vinay Anand. She said that she is happy that 'at least one of them' has realised what she has done for them. Her remark comes amid the couple's feud with his other nephew, actor Krushna Abhishek and his wife, actor Kashmera Shah. She also said that it's not worth keeping relationships with someone who can't give respect.

Recently, Vinay Anand said in an interview that she was like a mother to him and that he has 'very high regard for Sunita Maami'. Vinay had also said that she pampered him like a mother, took care and always supported him. He had also said that he can't repay her his whole life.

Reacting to his comment, Sunita told a leading daily, "It is very nice that Vinay still remembers what we have done for him. I used to take care of all the children including Krushna, Aarti Singh and others. It was like, after my mother-in-law, I was the only woman of the house to whom these kids can look up to as their mother. Govinda has also done few films with Vinay. I still remember how all these children used to play together in the hall."

She also added, "I got married at the age of 18 and my daughter was born when I was just 19. I was a child myself when I brought up these people. I am happy at least one of them realised that I have brought them up like a mother. We don't want money or anything from them but we can ask for love and respect. If you cannot give respect then there is no worth keeping you. I am so happy with Vinay's words. We love you a lot and God bless you and your family."

The feud between Govinda-Sunita and Krushna-Kashmera started in 2016. Krushna Abhishek chose to opt-out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which featured Govinda and Sunita Ahuja as guests. Reacting to his decision, Sunita had lashed out at him saying that the feud will never be resolved and that she doesn't want to see his face ever again.

Following this Kashmera, hit back at Sunita and told Aaj Tak, “Krushna ko lekar faltu baatein karte hain...Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai (They speak nonsense about Krushna...By the way, you should ask me about Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif. Who is this Sunita?)" After this remark, Sunita said, "Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law."