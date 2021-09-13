Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja tells him ‘kiss me and find out’ after he fails to answer question on her lipstick shade

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, were the guests on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In one segment, host Kapil Sharma decided to test how much Govinda knew about Sunita’s look.

Kapil asked Govinda about the colour of Sunita’s earrings but he carefully dodged the question by singing, “Tere chehre se nazar nahi hatti, nazaare hum kya dekhein (I can’t take my eyes off your face to look at the sights around).”

As Govinda failed to answer a question about the colour of Sunita’s nail polish, she complained to Kapil that he was ‘unromantic’. Kapil then asked Govinda which shade of lipstick Sunita was wearing. Govinda burst out laughing and then guessed that Sunita’s lipstick must be red.

“Lal hi hai? Aaja choom ke dekh le, beta (It is red? Kiss me and find out),” Sunita said. Even after looking at her, Govinda felt that her lipstick was red, and she corrected him by saying that it was a nude shade.

Archana Puran Singh remarked that Govinda would not understand the different shades of lipstick, to which he quipped, “Maine usme kabhi pada bhi nahi hai, mujhe iske honth se matlab hai (I never got into all that, I only care about her lips).”

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987 and have two children - Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. They renewed their wedding vows in London on their 25th anniversary, in the presence of their close friends.

The episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda and Sunita was at the centre of a controversy after their nephew Krushna Abhishek, who is a cast member of the show, refused to be a part of it. Krushna shares a strained relationship with Govinda and Sunita since 2016.

While Sunita said in an interview that she never wants to see Krushna’s face ever again, he hoped that Lord Ganesha would resolve things between them. He said that there was still a lot of love between them despite their ‘internal issues’.

However, Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah took a jibe at Sunita in a recent interview, claiming that she has no identity of her own and is known as someone’s wife.