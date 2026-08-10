Mumbai, Graphic India, the studio behind animated mythology franchise "The Legend of Hanuman", has joined hands with Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru for an animated feature film on Shiva titled "Shiva: The Adiyogi".

Graphic India, Sadhguru join hands for animated epic 'Shiva: The Adiyogi'

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The epic film, based on a story by Sadhguru and award-winning creator Sharad Devarajan, will explore Shiva as the Adiyogi, or the first Yogi, and the circumstances that led him to share his knowledge with humanity, a press release said.

The story will traverse themes of love, loss, wrath and awakening, moving from the darkness before creation to the peaks of Kailash. It will also depict the rampage of Veerabhadra, described as a being born from grief, alongside the devotion of two women who seek to prevent Shiva from retreating from existence.

"In the Yogic culture, Shiva is not seen as a god. For us, Shiva is the Adiyogi – the first Yogi, and the Adiguru – the first Guru. For the first time in the history of humanity, Shiva the Adiyogi introduced the idea that the simple laws of nature are not permanent restrictions," Sadhguru said.

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{{^usCountry}} "If one is willing to strive, one can go beyond all limitations and attain to liberation. Breaking the laws of physical nature is spiritual process. In this sense, we are outlaws, and Shiva is the ultimate outlaw," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If one is willing to strive, one can go beyond all limitations and attain to liberation. Breaking the laws of physical nature is spiritual process. In this sense, we are outlaws, and Shiva is the ultimate outlaw," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Devarajan, who is the film's producer, co-creator and writer and co-founder of Graphic India, said the project gave him an opportunity to explore the origins of wisdom through a cinematic canvas combining mythology, romance and large-scale action.

"This is the story of how wisdom itself was born, and why it was shared with humanity," he said.

"As a storyteller, there is no greater canvas, a cosmic love story, a tale of devastating loss, and action on a scale no epic has ever attempted. Armies of gods fall before a warrior born of pure grief. A blind conqueror storms the gates of heaven. A third eye opens and burns desire itself out of existence," Devarajan said.

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The makers said "Shiva: The Adiyogi" is being positioned as a global animated feature that seeks to combine Indian mythology with large-scale visual storytelling.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.