GT vs KKR: Ranveer Singh screams Rinku Singh's name, Aryan Khan calls him 'beast' after 6-6-6-6-6 wonder

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh slammed five consecutive sixes to pull off a sensational three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Even Bollywood stars and celebrities are mindblown over this feat.

Ranveer Singh is might impressed with Rinku Singh.

Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share his excitement at Rinku's five sixes. “RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya tha !?!?!?! #IPLonStar #GTvsKK @KKRiders #rinkusingh @StarSportsIndia,” he wrote. Fans of the actor also expressed their surprise in reply to his tweet. “This is one of the greatest ever event in the history of sports not just cricket but in the history of sports! Unbelievable... Absolutely unbelievable...,” wrote one. “Pal pal run maare Rinku jiya,” wrote another.

Even Aryan Khan, whose dad Shah Rukh Khan own Kolkata Knight Riders, was impressed. He called him a beast in his Instagram Story. His sister Suhana Khan called him ‘unreal’.

Arjun Rampal wrote, “Omg KKR #RikuSingh 5 sixes in a row. What a chase incredible, never seen anything like this. Absolutely exhilarating. Congratulations #KKR #Hattrick #IPL2023 #insanity #chase200plus.”

Needing 29 runs off the last over, Rinku slammed left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes on the trot to register a last-ball victory. Rinku played the knock of his life and struck one four and as many as six hits over the fence to seal a famous win for KKR.

Aryan and Suhana's posts.

Ranveer played a cricketer himself in 83, based on India's first World Cup win in 1983. He played team captain Kapil Dev while wife Deepika Padukone played his on-screen wife Romi Dev as well. The film was directed by Kabir Khan.

He will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Helmed by Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

Aryan attended the IPL auction with his sister Suhana Khan last year and has been active in the team's management. He is working on his debut show that he has written himself. He will not be pursuing acting.

