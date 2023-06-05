RIP Gufi Paintal: Kanwarjit Paintal and family members break down during last rites

Actor Gufi Paintal's last rites were held Monday evening. He died in the morning at 79. He was laid to rest at a crematorium in Andheri and the rituals were performed by his brother, actor Kanwarjit Paintal and his son Harry Paintal. Several pictures from the last rites feature the family in an inconsolable state. Also read: Actor Gufi Paintal of Mahabharat fame dies at 79 due to age-related health issues, family confirms

Gufi Paintal laid to rest

Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal died on June 5. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Gufi Paintal's last rites were performed amid the attendance of close friends and family members. Several industry people were seen reaching the crematorium to pay their last respects. Kanwarjit was in tears while carrying his late brother's mortal remains. Hiten Paintal was also seen getting emotional.

Family members and friends at Gufi Paintal's last rites (Photo : Varinder Chawla) (Varinder Chawla)

Kanwarjit Paintal, Harry Paintal and Hiten Paintal at Gufi Paintal's last rites. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Varinder Chawla)

Gufi reportedly received a state salute in his honour. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital recently due to kidney and heart-related problems. His condition was critical. On Monday morning, his family confirmed the news of his death.

Gufi Paintal's death

"Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep," his nephew Hiten Paintal told news agency PTI.

Who was Gufi Paintal?

Gufi has appeared in several TV shows and films. He was seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Mahabharat, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh Koi Hai Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among other shows. He made his acting debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar and later starred in films like Dillagi, Desh Pardesh and Suhaag.

He is best known for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild.

Talking about Gufi, actor Nitesh Bhardwaj, who appeared as Krishna in Mahabharat, told Hindustan Times, “I lost a very humble friend and a colleague. A loving, appreciative, simple man who was a part of my life journey. May his soul attain sadgati (eternal peace).” Several others remembered Gufi and shared their fond memories on social media.

