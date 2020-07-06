e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Mahabharat’s Shakuni Mama aka Gufi Paintal remembers the show: ‘Golden age of television’

Mahabharat’s Shakuni Mama aka Gufi Paintal remembers the show: ‘Golden age of television’

Gufi Paintal reveals how watching Mahabharat rerun helped him cope with the mental pressure during lockdown in wake of Covid-19.

tv Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Gufi Paintal aka Shakuni Mama says Mahabharat rerun helped him sail through the lockdown.
Gufi Paintal aka Shakuni Mama says Mahabharat rerun helped him sail through the lockdown.
         

Actor Gufi Paintal, who essayed the iconic role of Shakuni in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has revealed that the show’s rerun during the lockdown helped him sail during that tough time. He was an associate director, casting director and production designer of the show.

Gufi told Times of India in an interview, “The shutdown made me feel jittery. But as they announced to re-telecast of Mahabharat, I was like ‘yes. Now it’s all set’. I got to see that world again. Yahi sab to hota aaya hai. Desire, politicking, fight for power... Revisiting the golden age of television acted like a mood booster. If you do anything which is close to your heart you will stay happy in every situation. So, for me Mahabharat, jo ki mere dil ke sabse kareeb hai, worked well.”

A still from Mahabharat.
A still from Mahabharat.

“I wasn’t just transported back to 80s era, rather I was on a journey which started 5000 years back. For me it wasn’t a way to beat boredom. Iss Shakuni mama ke lie to vo ek tonic hai jo ki hamesha energy deta hai (laughs),” he added.

Also read: Singer Amaal Mallik jumps into nepotism debate, says ‘Maybe it’s tougher for people who have a name’

Gufi was not only an actor but also worked as an assistant director, production designer and casting director for the epic show. Talking about how he happened to cast Puneet Issar and Nitish Bharadwaj for the roles of Duryodhan and Krishna respectively, Gufi had said, “Puneet had accidentally punched Amitabh Bachchan in Coolie (1983), and was out of work. Nitish was spotted in an ad made by the Chopras.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Before PLA took a step back, a 2-hr-long video call between NSA Doval and China’s Wang Yi
Before PLA took a step back, a 2-hr-long video call between NSA Doval and China’s Wang Yi
‘Progress on frontline troops to disengage’: China on talks with India
‘Progress on frontline troops to disengage’: China on talks with India
‘Uttam Pradesh’ now soaked in blood of policemen: Sena targets Yogi’s govt
‘Uttam Pradesh’ now soaked in blood of policemen: Sena targets Yogi’s govt
‘Damning if true’: Top cop on Kanpur policeman’s report about colleague
‘Damning if true’: Top cop on Kanpur policeman’s report about colleague
Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China
Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bhansali records statement with Mumbai cops
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bhansali records statement with Mumbai cops
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyChennai LockdownSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In