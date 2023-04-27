Gulaabo zara itr gira do: Fans are reminded of Shaandaar as Alia Bhatt shares pictures in a Gucci pantsuit

Alia Bhatt recently posed for a new photo shoot in a check pantsuit paired with a formal blue shirt and dark blue tie. She had her hair falling partially on her face and the entire look reminded fans of her look in Shaandaar, her 2015 film with Shahid Kapoor. The actor had sported a similar grey check pantsuit with a blue top in the Shaandaar song Gulaabo. Also read: Alia Bhatt opens up about mom guilt, feels anxious about juggling work and Raha: 'I go to therapy every week'

Alia Bhatt shared pics from a new photo shoot.

Sharing the pictures, Alia simply put a woman in a pantsuit emoji in the caption. All from her family members Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor to actors Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor liked the post. Rhea Chakraborty dropped fire emojis in the comments section while Bhumi Pednekar wrote “Fab @aliaabhatt @rheakapoor." Sophie Choudry wrote, “Rhea Kapoor seems to have styled the look. Ohhh…You Know she means business.” Guneet Monga commented, “Soooo goood.. the look and you and @rheakapoor @manishamelwani and team!”

Several fans shared the lyrics of the Shaandaar song on seeing her pics in a grey pantsuit. One of them wrote, “Gulaabo zara itr gira do… reminded me of Shandaar movie.” Another added more lyrics, “Tauba tauba Tu tou meetha saa murbba....”

Shaandaar was directed by actor Pankaj Kapur but didn't impress at the box office. It also starred his daughter Sanah Kapur in her debut role.

Alia is setting up the mood for her MET Gala debut next month. She is expected to walk the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung outfit. It will precede the release of her Hollywood action film Heart of Stone, led by Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. The film will be out on Netflix on August 11.

Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

