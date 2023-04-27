Alia Bhatt opens up about mom guilt, feels anxious about juggling work and Raha: 'I go to therapy every week'

Alia Bhatt recently talked about ‘a healthy amount of mom guilt’ in her life during an interview. She said it makes her anxious at times when thinking about work and baby, however, she said she takes therapy to understand these things. She also admitted to wondering what people think of her and added that workplaces should grant time to new mothers instead of removing them. Also read: ‘Ranbir Kapoor holding Raha looks like a giant holding a puppy’, says Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April last year after dating for years. The couple welcomed a daughter, they named Raha in November. Not only Alia worked actively throughout her pregnancy but also resumed work soon after Raha's arrival.

During an interview with Vogue India, Alia pointed out, “But there is still a healthy amount of mom guilt.” She said, “It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There’s so much pressure on women to ace both...almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you’re not a model mum. It’s very important for new mothers to get that time off work to gather their bearings, and it’s equally crucial for corporations and industries to grant them that time instead of writing them off.”

The actor was further asked if her struggle is less challenging for her due to her star status. She responded, "It definitely is, but I’m always wondering what people are thinking. Do they actually think I’m managing well or are they only saying it to placate me? Even if there isn’t judgement, you feel very critical of yourself. But I work hard at my mental health—I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears. And it helps me understand that this is not something that I will be able to figure out on day one or five or even ten; it’s an ever-evolving, ever-growing process. You have to be able to pick up the pieces of yourself and build anew every day. There’s nothing like, ‘Oh I’ve got it together... I’m coping excellently... I have all the answers.’ No one has all the answers.”

Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva with Ranbir. She is currently gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up for release this year. Alia is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and is likely to start filming this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON