Gulshan Devaiah defends 'star-kids' amid nepotism debate after The Archies teaser: 'Film production is private business'

On Tuesday, Gulshan Devaiah tweeted about ‘nepotism’ in the film industry. In the twitter thread, Gulshan said that the debate on nepotism is used by a select few to settle personal scores. Gulshan's tweet comes a few days after filmmaker Zoya Akhtar released the teaser of her upcoming film the Archies, sparking nepotism debate. The Archies stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Also Read: The Archies: Why nepotism arguments against Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda are futile

In his first tweet, Gulshan wrote, “Opinion: The nepotism debate harnesses the angst & disdain that many have from within & outside the Hindi entertainment industry to serve the interests of a few who use it to settle personal scores. This business is tough & very unfair but nepotism is not it’s greatest problem.” He added, “As an actor (for example) the anxiety & insecurity comes from the need for opportunities & there are privileged ones who have it a bit easier but this is a bit of an illusion that’s amplified/coloured by personal & peer opinions based on individual and collective disappointments.”

He further wrote, “If a producer wants to capitalise on the public interest in a star kid then it’s their prerogative to do so. It’s no crime. This method has its more than fair share of failures. Film production is a private business. It’s not based on merit the way for eg: education, sports are." In another one he said, “This is the nature of this business. It’s tough.. very very tough & hence forget being rich & famous but to be a regularly working actor is most desirable. People have to find their way through this very very subjective & judgemental business (audiences also judge).”

The full force of the nepotism debate hit Twitter after Zoya dropped the cast announcement of her upcoming Netflix film The Archies. In the film, Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

