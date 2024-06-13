Gulshan Devaiah suggests Rani Mukerji as lead in Anurag Kashyap's biopic and it's actually not the worst idea

What Anurag and Gulshan said

During the interview, when Anurag was asked about his biopic, he said, "No, no, it won't be made. It will offend too many people. Sach bolunga toh chapega nahin. Jhootha biopic ban sakta hai (If I tell the truth, it won't be showcased. A fake biopic can be made). I don't know. Any actor can do it. Anyone can do a fake biopic. I don't live in the future; I want everything while I am alive." However, it was Gulshan's response that took the cake. When asked if he has an actor in mind for the biopic of the director, his response was Rani Mukerji.

More details

In the same interview, Gulshan also recalled the time he was directed by Anurag in his first film The Girl in Yellow Boots. “I couldn't have wished for a better start. I got a director who trusted me with the script and gave me the freedom to make something out of it. I don't know what I had done to deserve that. It was a special feeling and I will cherish that forever.”

The Girl in Yellow Boots starred Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. Kalki also co-wrote the film with Anurag, which was shot in just 13 days.

Bad Cop is directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D’Silva. The series releases on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.