Gulshan Devaiah suggests Rani Mukerji as lead in Anurag Kashyap's biopic and it's actually not the worst idea
Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah will share screen-space for the first time in Bad Cop. Anurag also opened up on the idea of a biopic on him.
Gulshan Devaiah hilariously suggested the name of Rani Mukerji when asked which actor could play the role of Anurag Kashyap in his biopic. Gulshan and Anurag, who are busy promoting Disney+ Hotstar’s Bad Cop, were speaking to Pinkvilla, when Anurag was quizzed about the choice of an actor who would play him in a biopic. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap on stars’ demands, high entourage costs: ‘Car is sent 3 hours away just to get a 5-star burger’)
What Anurag and Gulshan said
During the interview, when Anurag was asked about his biopic, he said, "No, no, it won't be made. It will offend too many people. Sach bolunga toh chapega nahin. Jhootha biopic ban sakta hai (If I tell the truth, it won't be showcased. A fake biopic can be made). I don't know. Any actor can do it. Anyone can do a fake biopic. I don't live in the future; I want everything while I am alive." However, it was Gulshan's response that took the cake. When asked if he has an actor in mind for the biopic of the director, his response was Rani Mukerji.
More details
In the same interview, Gulshan also recalled the time he was directed by Anurag in his first film The Girl in Yellow Boots. “I couldn't have wished for a better start. I got a director who trusted me with the script and gave me the freedom to make something out of it. I don't know what I had done to deserve that. It was a special feeling and I will cherish that forever.”
The Girl in Yellow Boots starred Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. Kalki also co-wrote the film with Anurag, which was shot in just 13 days.
Bad Cop is directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D’Silva. The series releases on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.
