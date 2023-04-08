Gumraah box office day 1 collection: Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer opens poorly with 1.10 crore despite holiday weekend

Crime thriller Gumraah had a poor opening day on Friday as it managed to earn only ₹1.10 crore domestically. The film, which is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam (2019), features Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the first time in his career. Directed by first-time filmmaker Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy. (Also read: Gumraah movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur's double turn in this typical thriller is quite average)

Aditya Roy Kapur plays a double role in Gumraah, a remake of the Tamil film Thadam (2019).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter, "#Gumraah puts up a lacklustre total on Day 1, despite holiday [#GoodFriday]… Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz. Needs a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show." With the long weekend for Easter and no real competition at the box office, Gumraah should have brought in higher numbers on Friday. It needs to find its audience over the weekend to make any kind of dent at the box office. Aditya's last film, Rashtra Kavach Om (2022), also did not work at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With no real big release on the upcoming Friday, April 14, Gumraah needs to connect with audiences before Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits theatres for Eid on April 21. Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, which was released on March 30, managed to get a boost on Good Friday as it earned ₹3.25 crore nett. According to Box Office India, the film has earned ₹56.50 crore nett so far. Like Gumraah, Bholaa is also a remake of a south film; it has been adapted from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film Kaithi (2019).

Aditya Roy Kapur plays a double role in Gumraah, a remake of the Tamil film Thadam (2019).

The Hindustan TImes review of the film stated, "Gumraah won't bore you, but it won't keep you excited with what's about to occur next. It's a pattern seen lately in a lot of criminal versus law enforcement thrillers, that the police officers even with their technology and vast manpower, still remain one step behind the culprit, who has thought at least ten to twenty steps ahead. It doesn't convince audiences nearly as well if the whole plot has to be explained to the audience in a 'here's what happened' flashback."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON