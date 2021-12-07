Gurdas Maan reaches Jaipur, says he’s attending Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding ‘as a friend of the family’

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Jaipur. Many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted at the Jaipur airport, ahead of the wedding. Singer Gurdas Maan, who Vicky has previously addressed as his ‘idol’, was also spotted arriving in Jaipur.

Gurdas was photographed at the Jaipur airport, sparking rumours about him performing at the star-studded wedding. In the comments section of a paparazzi video, one fan said, “Vicky’s Punjabi side coming through I guess.” While another one wrote, “Full Punjabi fever performance.”

However, in an interaction with India Today, the singer clarified that he is joining the festivities as a ‘family friend’: “I have arrived as a friend. Will take part in the wedding of Vicky Katrina as a friend of the family.”

Gurdas Maan at the Jaipur airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Gurdas has previously performed at several high-profile weddings functions, including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception in Delhi.

Vicky had earlier shared his experience of meeting Gurdas for the first time. Speaking to mid-day, he said that he met Gurdas after the release of Masaan and told the singer that he has idolised him since childhood after which received a ₹500 note from him. In the interview, Vicky had said: "I look upto Gurdas Maan. He’s my idol. He gave me a currency note once and since then I till date have it saved with me in my wallet. I have so much respect for him and in my lifetime if I can even achieve 10% of what he has achieved I would be satisfied as an artist.”

The wedding festivities of Vicky and Katrina will take place from December 7-9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district.

On Tuesday, several celebrities, such as Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, Shankar Mahadevan, among others, were spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport.