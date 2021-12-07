Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur land in Jaipur for Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. See pics

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Jaipur. Many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted flying out of Mumbai for destination Jaipur on Tuesday.

Actor Neha Dhupia was spotted with her husband Angad Bedi leaving the Mumbai airport for the wedding - they were later also photographed at the Jaipur airport. Mini Mathur, her husband, director Kabir Khan and their daughter Sairah Khan were also snapped outside both the Mumbai airport, and later at the Jaipur airport .

Vicky-Katrina's wedding guests photographed at the Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

In the photo, Neha can be seen wearing a blue Anarkali, whereas Angad donned a long denim jacket over a blue kurta and paired it with denims.

Mini was spotted wearing a pastel-colored Anarkali, while Kabir casually wore a green jacket and blue jeans. The couple was seen posing with actor Sharvari Bagh at the airport gate in Jaipur.

The celebs were spotted exiting the Jaipur airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Singer Gurdas Maan and his wife Manjeet Maan were also spotted leaving the Mumbai airport for the wedding.

Actors Sharvari Wagi and director Vijay Krishna Acharya with his wife Anusheh Khan were spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport.

Sharvari Wagh outside Jaipur airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Vijay Krishna Acharya and his wife Anusheh Khan outisde Jaipur airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastien also arrived in Jaipur on Monday night. Katrina's close friend, stylist and fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania, was also clicked at the Jaipur airport.

Katrina and Vicky will be getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district. On Monday, pictures of the decked up venue surfaced on the Internet.

As per news agency ANI, the guest list for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan had said, “As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. He said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination. RTPCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses."

The wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7-9. The wedding is said to be preceded by sangeet and mehendi ceremonies.