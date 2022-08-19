Gurmeet Choudhary reacts on Debina being trolled for second pregnancy; says it is the best thing to happen to them

Ever since actor Gurmeet Choudhary along with Debina Bonnerjee announced their second pregnancy, with congratulatory messages, there have been some people who have been questioning their decision to welcome another baby just four months after having their daughter Lianna. But Gurmeet doesn’t pay any heed to the noise, and calls it a biggest blessing of their life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, the couple took to Instagram to share the news of their second pregnancy with a family photo.

Asked about getting trolled for their life choice, Gurmeet tells us, “I do read the comments online, but when I sense it is turning into trolling, I stop reading it. So, that doesn’t affect us. And that is the reason why Debina and I are so chilled out”.

He continues, “Hum jo hain, humme hi malum hai.. Only we know our truths. Before having Lianna, we have walked on a very difficult road to get a child in our life, and bahut saare log usse road se guzarte hain. So, becoming parents for the second time is a miracle for us. We are blessed”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here, the actor notes that he always wanted Lianna to grow up with a sibling. “I always wanted ke uska ek sibling ho, jiske saath woh badi ho.. I think when a kid grows up with another, they are never lonely. Mere bhai aur mere mein bhi 11 mahine ka hi difference has bas, our parents looked after us together, and we grew up. So, I think it is the best thing to happen to us. Now, we will be a complete family, as it is often said, hum do, humare do’”.

Right now, Gurmeet is preparing to take on the father duties for the second time, and feels his daughter has prepared him a lot.

“When Debina was pregnant for the very first time, we assumed that it was the most difficult phase, because one has to be so careful and keep a check on so many things. After having a kid, it is the same because we think that we have to be extra careful and take care of everything about her. I have to admit that Lianna ne humme warmup kar diya hai to be a dad again,” he says, adding, “Itni jaldi parents pirse is a good thing, because they will grow up together”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to him, he is in the best phase of his life -- personally and professionally.

“For me, it was all about my family first and then work. Now, there is a sense of calm which has entered our life, watching our daughter grow up, watching her every small reaction and getting surprised by them all… We are so happy in this phase of our life, personally and professionally, and I think that is the true meaning of success for me,” says the actor, who recently featured in a music video of song, Teri Galiyon Se.