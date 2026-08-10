Guru Randhawa asks trolls to 'calm down' amid Fine Shyt backlash: 'Silly little slang'

In the last few days, singer Guru Randhawa has faced a lot of trolling and backlash after he released his song Fine Shyt on Thursday. Many on social media called out the song for being misogynistic towards female corporate workers and also called it a cringe fest. Now, Randhawa has addressed the backlash and called it “a silly little slang”.

'Guilty as charged'

Guru Randhawa in the music video of Fine Shyt.

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The singer remains unfazed by the controversy and shared a video of himself driving a Porsche on an empty road in a desert. Taking to his Instagram handle, Guru wrote, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang… calm down calm down calm down fam."

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Randhawa visits Golden Temple

{{^usCountry}} Before addressing the backlash, Randhawa reflected on the incident as he visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. On Sunday, the singer had shared a photo of himself while sitting near the holy Amrit Sarovar. While he did not address the backlash directly, he shared a message talking about faith and continuing to move ahead despite difficult times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before addressing the backlash, Randhawa reflected on the incident as he visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. On Sunday, the singer had shared a photo of himself while sitting near the holy Amrit Sarovar. While he did not address the backlash directly, he shared a message talking about faith and continuing to move ahead despite difficult times. {{/usCountry}}

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He wrote in the caption in Punjabi, which roughly translates to, "Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone’s hand, they only keep moving forward."

About Fine Shyt

The Fine Shyt music video began with a disclaimer stating that all the people in the video are above 18 and that it is a work of fiction. It is set in an office, with Guru playing a senior professional, while he is surrounded by young talent, especially female colleagues. It shows Guru concentrating on work while the female colleagues dance and sing around him. The song rubbed some viewers the wrong way, and many called the singer out for allegedly sexualising workspaces and questioned the overall treatment of the women featured in the video.

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This isn't the first time Guru Randhawa's music has faced backlash. Earlier, his song Azul was also criticised for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls.

Tony Kakkar takes a jibe at Guru

Meanwhile, Tony Kakkar also took a playful jibe at Guru. He shared a video in which he pretended to be on a phone call with the singer. He joked about the controversy and said, "Yes, Guru bhai! What have you done, yaar? You did it all by yourself and didn't even tell me. Would I have picked up your call? No, no, I don't answer anyone's calls, but I would definitely have picked up yours."