Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an original film, clarifies film's team amid reports of it being Biwi No 1 remake

David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, will be released in theatres on June 5. The film, which is facing controversy over the remix of the song Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1, also came under scrutiny for being a remake. Tips released a public notice to clarify the same.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an original film, say makers

Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai; Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan in Biwi No. 1.

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Tips released a public notice on Saturday, clarifying that the film features an original screenplay amid reports of Hai Jawani being a remake. “It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" ("Film"). Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film. We have poured our hearts into making this Film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience,” read their notice.

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy around Chunnari Chunnari {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy around Chunnari Chunnari {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, the court granted interim protection to Puja Entertainment in its case against Tips over the alleged unauthorised use of their intellectual property. The legal matter is connected to films including Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The matter also directly concerns the proposed release and exploitation of the film: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, the court granted interim protection to Puja Entertainment in its case against Tips over the alleged unauthorised use of their intellectual property. The legal matter is connected to films including Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The matter also directly concerns the proposed release and exploitation of the film: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement on Thursday, Tips stated that they are the ‘lawful owner’ of the music rights, writing, “While formal copies of the order are awaited, Tips clarifies that it is the lawful owner of the music rights in question, supported by valid and binding agreements between the parties. Tips has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades in full compliance with applicable laws.”

Vashu Bhagnani told ANI, “In 2018, I said, it's been many years since the movie's release, so we want our rights back. We got an email from the company (Tips Company). Suddenly, one day, they said, if you want music, take it from us...You are like a family. My son went to them a couple of times, and they talked about this. In the meantime, we made Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan and his family and had a lot of deals... They asked if I had the rights for Chunnari Chunnari and other songs. I said, yes. But Rohit and family said they will take time and not make this movie at that time.”

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He alleged that the song Chunnari Chunnari was later used in Hai Jawani, which hurt him. “One to one and a half years passed. Suddenly, our song Chunnari Chunnari was launched, and it was shot with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. Immediately, Jackky called, and Rohit said that he was not involved in this. We talked to Varun, and he assured us that they are neither making Biwi No. 1 nor any of our movies,” he claimed.

Biwi No. 1 is a 1999 film directed by David and produced by Vashu. Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, and Sushmita Sen starred in it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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