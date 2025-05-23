Fans cringe over Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde recreating Salman Khan's Chunnari Chunnari: ‘Why Bollywood?’

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde are currently shooting for their upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. A clip from the set has surfaced online, showing the trio dancing to Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen’s iconic song Chunnari Chunnari — and it seems fans aren’t impressed. (Also Read: It's a legacy project for me: Kubbra Sait on working in David Dhawan's new film) Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde's recreation of Chunnari Chunnari disappoints fans.

An Instagram user shared a video of Varun, Mrunal and Pooja dancing to a recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari. Choreographer Remo D’Souza can be seen giving them instructions. The trio are wearing pullovers, suggesting the shoot is taking place in a cold location.

Fans express anger over Varun, Mrunal and Pooja's leaked video

The video has sparked outrage online, with many fans accusing the makers of "ruining" the iconic song. One user commented, “Please. Please. No. Please.” Another wrote, “Phir kar diya kharaab. Why Bollywood?” (You’ve ruined it again. Why, Bollywood?”). Others added, “Noooooooo! God noooooo!!! Leave it alone, please!!!”, “One more iconic song is gonna be ruined,” and “Song ka satyanash (The song’s been destroyed)." A fan also wrote, "Remix of songs need to ban."

About Chunnari Chunnari

The popular Hindi song is from the 1999 film Biwi No.1, directed by David Dhawan. Featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, the song was composed by Anu Malik, with vocals by Anuradha Sriram and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Known for its catchy beats and vibrant choreography, it became a chartbuster upon release and remains a nostalgic favourite for fans of late-’90s Bollywood music.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

This romantic comedy is being directed by David Dhawan. Interestingly, the film’s title is inspired by a line from Biwi No.1, which starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor. The new film features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, alongside Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf and Jimmy Sheirgill. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, it is scheduled to release in cinemas on 2 October 2025.